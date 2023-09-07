Indian armwrestlers win 11 medals at World Armwrestling Championship 2023

New Delhi [India], September 7 : In a good display, the Indian contingent that went to compete in the 44th World Armwrestling and 25th Para Armwrestling Championship 2023, which was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, won 11 medals.

The team won three gold, six silver and two bronze medals. The championship ended in the first week of September.

The 43-member strong (39 athletes and 4 officials) Indian squad was competing under the banner of the People’s Armwrestling Federation of India led by president Preeti Jhangiani, general secretary and head coach Laxman Singh Bhandari and team manager Junestar Kharbuli, a release said.

Abhas Rana, who competes in the sub-junior category, won the Gold Medal in Left & Right Hand category. Fessy George secured her gold in Right and Silver in the Left-hand category, while Latha G Nair (80kg) won two silver in Left and Right as also Thresiamma MM who too clinched two silver medals in Left and Right. In the Para Armwrestling Championship, Harsh Khodiar won silver medal, while Shrimant Jha and Harish Verma won bronze.

“It was a great privilege for me as the President of The People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) to take this strong and competitive Indian contingent for the World Armwrestling championships and World Para Armwrestling Championship. Our athletes performed exceptionally well and I would like to congratulate them for bringing laurels to the country,” Jhangiani said.

Bhandari said the players showed tremendous display of sportsmanship and competitiveness. "I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all the officials and the management associated for a successful outing in Kazakhstan,” he said.

The release said that the People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) is affiliated to the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

