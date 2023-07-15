Indian athletes excited to participate in 2024 Paris Olympics: PM Modi

Paris [France], July 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Indian athletes are excited to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. PM Modi also wished French President Emmanuel Macron and his team for successfully hosting the multi-sport extravaganza.

"Indian athletes are excited to participate in next year's Paris Olympics. I wish good luck to President Macron and his team for its successful organization," PM Modi said during a joint press conference with the French President at Elysee Palace on Friday.

The 2024 Olympics will be hosted by France in Paris, from July 26 to August 11. There will be a total of 35 venues, with fourteen sites hosting 24 Olympic sports located within 10km of the Olympic Village. The Games will take place in several locations around Paris such as les Yvelines, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-et-Marne and Seine-Saint-Denis.

PM Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, on Friday attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris.

As the Chief Guest, PM Modi also attended the military parade on France’s National Day.

The Bastille Day Parade took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris. PM Modi took the ceremonial salute from the Indian contingent as they marched at the Champs-Elysees.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron topped the dignitaries attending the Bastille Day Military Parade.

The French fighter jets, which led the flypast, left a trail of smoke in the colours of the French national flag, red, blue and white, leaving the skies of Champs-Elysees bathing in its afterglow.

Both the Indian and French troops marched with trumpets and drums. Macron received the Guard of Honour upon his arrival ahead of the military parade. Champs-Élysées was gilded in the colours of the French Flag.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

