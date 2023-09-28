Indian boxer Deepak ousted by Japanese opponent in Round of 16 at Asian Games 

Hangzhou [China], September 28 : Japanese boxer Tomoya Tsuboi secured victory over Indian boxer Deepak, eliminating him from the Men's 46-51KG Round of 16 at the ongoing Asian Games on Thursday.

Tsuboi who is a 2021 world champion looked sharp right from the start as he clinched the first bout with a perfect ten from all judges. The score areas in favour of the Japanese pugilist with 45-40.

In the second bout, Deepak took on his opponent and claimed the second round with a split 3-2 win. However, he failed to turn around the clash as he lost the third and the final bout but his efforts weren't enough as he bowed out of the event following a 4-1 split decision.

Earlier in the day, Jaismine Lamboria won her women's Lightweight (60kg) division round of 16 boxing bout against Saudi Arabia's Hadeel Ghazwan Ashour after the referee stopped the contest in the second round.

The 22-year-old Indian pugilist had scored a perfect 10 in round 1. The Saudi boxer had no answers to Jaismine's combination punches in the first round. the Indian boxer was able to secure a comfortable lead after the first round.

It was an easy victory for Jaismine, donning blue, as she won by Referee Stops Contest and moved on to the quarterfinals, which will be held on October 1.

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Lamboria will take on Ungyong Won from DPR Korea in the quarter-final on October 1.

Jaismine is one win away from a medal at the Asian Games and sealing a women's 60kg Olympic quota for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor