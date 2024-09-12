Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics to meet PM Modi today

New Delhi [India], September 12 : The Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics on Thursday morning left from their hotel at the national capital in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics returned back to India after their record-breaking performance at the multi-sport event.

Speaking to ANI, Paris Paralympics bronze medalist Simran Sharma said that it is a matter of pride for the contingent since they will be meeting PM Modi.

"It feels great, this is a matter of pride for us. PM speaks to us even before we leave to play our game. He makes athletes feel special. Perhaps that is why we are receiving a lot of support and the medal tally is improving and we won 29 medals. I am gifting my spikes, that I used while sprinting, to him," Simran said.

Star para javelin-thrower Sumit Antil said that PM Modi has motivated them in the past.

"The entire contingent is very happy and excited. He motivated us in the past and today we will come back motivated for our upcoming events. The way in which he supports the athletes, it feels like a family. Meeting him feels good...," Antil said.

Paris Paralympics gold medalist Harvinder Singh said that he was happy to meet to PM Modi.

"I feel very happy. I have returned after becoming a champion in para-archery at Paris Paralympics. This is a historic medal for the country. I am happy to be meeting the PM today. I am taking one of my arrows that I used in the final, as a gift for the PM," Harvinder said.

Para-discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya said that meeting with PM Modi will help them in the long run.

"There is a lot of excitement that we will celebrate our victory with him (PM Modi). It feels great that a Prime Minister holds one-to-one interaction with you. We will talk, even about the time to come. That fills a spark in our life. This will help us in the long run...I am taking my discus to him as a gift...," Kathuniya said.

Paris Paralympics gold medalist Navdeep Singh said that the Indian contingent is very proud to have the opportunity to meet PM Modi.

"It feels great. We are meeting the Prime Minister of the country. We feel proud that we have received the opportunity to meet him. I am excited and delighted...," Navdeep said.

Paralympian-archer Sheetal Devi said that PM Modi has always been "motivating and blessing" the Indian contingent.

"I am very happy that we are all going to meet PM Modi...He has been motivating and blessing us. I am delighted...," Sheetal said.

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris on Sunday with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes. The 29-medal tally is the most by India in the history of the Paralympics. Following the conclusion of the landmark campaign, India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

