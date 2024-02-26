Indian Deaf Cricket team gears up for DICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah

New Delhi, Feb 26 The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has finalised the 15-man team for the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 Champions Trophy 2024 to be held in Sharjah (UAE) from March 6 to 12.

Captain Virendra Singh will lead the team in their quest to bring the coveted trophy home. The coach, Dev Dutt, and trainer, Mohd Mashaur will also accompany the team to guide them throughout the championship.

For the forthcoming championship, IDCA also unveiled the new jersey of the Indian specially-abled team.

The unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of dignitaries from the cricket and corporate worlds, along with the IDCA team, who will represent India at the championship.

Teams from six countries -- India, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka -- will compete at Vision Cricket Center, Sharjah, UAE for the world title.

The two qualifying teams will play the final matches on March 12.

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA said: "The team has been preparing for months for the world championship and is all set to put their best foot forward at Sharjah. We won the 2022 championship and are determined to bring the trophy to India this time as well.

"We are thankful to all our support partners for their unwavering commitment to promoting the sport among specially-abled individuals and joining the ‘DaretoDream’ movement to mainstream these players. We are looking forward to a long partnership with them."

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said: "DICC T20 World Cup helps draw the spotlight on the talent and cricketing skills of specially-abled players. Competing at the global level provides an excellent opportunity for players to learn and improve their skills. I wish the team immense luck and success for the tournament and extend gratitude to our partners for their support."

Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron, IDCA commented: "DICC T20 World Cup is an excellent platform for specially-abled players to showcase their prowess. All of us are pumped up for the forthcoming World Championship in Sharjah. Wishing the team the very best and hope that they clinch the trophy home.”

India Deaf Cricket Team: Virender Singh (C), Sai Akash (VC), Prathviraj Shetty, Jitendra Tyagi, Umar Ashraf (WK), Akash Singh, Vivek Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Munna Sarkar, Santi (WK), Kuldeep Singh, Sudarsun E, Manjeet Kumar Susheel, Yadav Abhishek Singh

