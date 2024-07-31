Indian Equestrian Prodigy Jai Singh Sabharwal Wins Silver at International Competition in Belgium

In a stunning display of talent, 14-year-old Indian equestrian prodigy Jai Singh Sabharwal recently excelled at an international competition in Belgium. At the CSI 1 (Concours de Saut International) 1.20m event, held from July 25 to July 28, 2024, Sabharwal clinched the second position, earning a prestigious silver medal. The event drew 63 riders from 40 countries, and Sabharwal's impressive performance as the runner-up not only highlighted his exceptional skill but also elevated India's reputation on the global equestrian stage.

Jai is a rising star in the world of equestrian sports. His fascination with horseback riding began early, and by the age of five, he had already started his training. Using the open spaces of his family’s farmhouse, he honed his skills and committed to making a career in equestrian sports. Over the years, Sabharwal has participated in numerous competitions, gaining invaluable experience and achieving notable success.

Sabharwal’s dedication bore fruit when, at just twelve years old, he began representing India in international competitions. In the two years since, he has made significant strides, participating in various international events and attaining success at multiple levels. His achievements continue to bring pride to India and highlight his promising future in equestrian sports.

