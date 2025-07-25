Indian Golf Premier League unveil three new Icon stars as Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei, SSP Chawrasia sign on

New Delhi [India], July 25 : The Indian Golf Premier League on Thursday unveiled three new icon stars for the upcoming inaugural edition of the league, with the veteran stars Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei and SSP Chawrasia signing on with the brand, who all will be leading their respective franchises.

At a virtual media briefing, Kapur, Chawrasia, and Ghei spoke on the upcoming venture and gave their thoughts on why IGPL is a platform that can bring upon a massive transformation in the way the sport is being viewed and played in the country, as per an IGPL press release.

IGPL will be hosting India's first ever professional league and tour to feature both men and women players competing on the same platform across franchise teams as well as regional circuits. The integrated format will not only redefine how golf is played in India but also aim to promote inclusive excellence and athlete empowerment.

Addressing the media during the roundtable, the 2002 Asian Games Gold medalist and Arjuna Awardee Shiv Kapur said that IGPL will have a similar impact on Indian golf as the Indian Premier League (IPL) had on Indian cricket.

"The Indian cricket has really benefited the young Indian players from IPL. That has been our hope with IGPL as well. With a nationwide golf league, IGPL aims to promote the next generation of golf alongside experienced veterans. It is our chance to pass down the baton to the next generation. I think there is no better way to do it than a team format where you are bringing in men and women players together along with the top amateurs of the country," the 43-year-old said.

IGPL have also onboarded the Indian cricket legend and golf enthusiast Yuvraj Singh as a co-owner and the brand ambassador, along with signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) the official governing body for men's amateur golf in India. Furthermore, IGPL has also partnered with Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) to promote inclusivity and elevate women's golf and female athletes.

The 2017 Arjuna Award-winning golfer SSP Chawrasia further added, "I think it is a great idea to be honest because we never play men and women together in a competition. This is a totally different format, and I would say it's good for the game. This is something new for all of us. I think it's a great thing for all the Indian golfers and upcoming golfers."

Further, to create an overall impact on the ecosystem and to funnel rising talent into the league, IGPL tours will be played across different cities in the build-up to the first edition of the league between September and December.

Legendary Indian golfer Gaurav Ghei further said, "Golf is at a stage where we need to reinvent the game. We have all kinds of things with social media coming in now. So, new things have to be tried out. IGPL with the tours and the league and the relay format is going to be very exciting. It's going to bring new viewership to the game and will engage a lot of the youngsters. Professional golf is a very lonely sport and IGPL will give the players an opportunity to feel the excitement of being a part of a team."

IGPL also aims to transform the entire ecosystem by paving pathways for mentorship for amateurs by bringing on overseas talent and legends of the sport to give the best possible exposure and guidance for athletes. With a heavy focus on developing athletes at grassroots level and developing a pipeline of athletes, IGPL will also be tying up with various schools and universities in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor