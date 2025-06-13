Indian junior women’s hockey team defeats Belgium 3-2

Antwerp, June 13 The Indian junior women’s hockey team won their third consecutive game in the tour of Europe as they defeated Belgium 3-2 on Thursday at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein.

Sonam (4’), Lalthantluangi (32’) and Kanika Siwach (51’) scored goals for India while Marie Goenns (37’) and Marte Marie (40’) were the scorers for Belgium.

India took an early lead in the game as Sonam opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute with a field goal. India held their lead in the first half and then later extended it in the third quarter with a penalty corner goal from Lalthantluangi in the 32nd minute.

Belgium then promptly replied with two back to back goals in the 37th and 40th minute to level the game. Marie Goenns scored the first goal through a penalty stroke followed by a field goal by Marte Marie.

With just nine minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Kanika successfully converted a penalty corner and scored the winning goal to help India maintain their winning streak during their European Tour.

India edged past the Belgian side with a tight scoreline of 3-2 in the opening game of the tour followed by another close win of 2-1 in the second game.

After three consecutive wins over Belgium, the Indian junior women’s hockey team will next play Australia on June 14 in their Tour of Europe.

Notably, these matches are also a key part of India’s preparation for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025. India are placed with former champions and strong contenders Germany, Ireland and minnows Namibia in Pool C for the showpiece tournament.

With the event set to feature 24 teams for the first time in the competition's history, the teams were divided into six Pools of four teams each.

