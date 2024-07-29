Indian men's archery team bows out of Paris Olympics

Paris [France], July 29 : The Indian men's archery team crashed out of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday. The team, comprising of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav, bowed out in the quarterfinals after a 2-6 loss to Turkey.

The result is a setback for the Indian archery team, which had hoped to end its Olympic medal drought. The team members will now shift their focus to individual events, aiming to secure medals.

Bommadevara, a key member of the Indian team, seemed off-colour and struggled throughout the match which handed Turkey an advantage as they sealed the match 6-2 in their favour. The final scores were 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, and 54-58. Turkey have entered the semi-final.

The individual events provide an opportunity for the archers to showcase their skills and bring a positive end to their Olympic journey.

India's women's archery team also faced a disappointing defeat on Sunday against Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Paris Olympics. The Dutch team proved too strong for the Indian trio and won the match with a decisive 6-0 scoreline.The Indian team, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari, struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match.

India had a mixed bag on Day 3 of the Olympics. Lakshya Sen won his match, and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the quarter-finals.

In shooting, Arjun Babuta narrowly missed a medal in the men's 10m air rifle final. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh reached the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match, while Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema were eliminated. In the women's 10m air rifle final, Ramita Jindal finished in 7th position. In men's hockey, Harmanpreet Singh scored a late goal to help India secure a 1-1 draw against Argentina.

