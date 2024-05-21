Indian men's, women's 4x400m teams secure silver medals in Asian Relay Championship

Bangkok [Thailand], May 21 : After the mixed team's national record-setting run to secure gold medal on Monday, the Indian men's and women's 4x400m teams took home two silver medals at the Asian Relay Championships 2024 in Bangkok on Tuesday.

In heavy rain in Bangkok, the men's relay team of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, T Santosh Kumar, Mijo Chacko Kurian, and Rajiv Arokia finished behind the Sri Lankan team, which stopped the clock at 3:04.48 while India's time was 3:05.76.

Vietnam (3:07.37) won the bronze medal by defeating Qatar. The current Indian national record in the event, set by the quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh, is 2:59.05. Additionally, it is the current Asian record.

India's challenge in the women's 4x400m relay race, meanwhile, was fronted by Vithya Ramraj, MR Poovamma, Rupal and Prachi Choudhary.

The four timed their run at 3:33.55 seconds only to be outdone by the Vietnamese quartet, who created a new national record of 3:30.81 seconds to win the gold medal.

Japan bagged the bronze after finishing the course in 3:36.56.

Both Indian men's and women's relay teams have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics thanks to their performances at the World Relays 24 in the Bahamas earlier this month.

On Monday, the Indian mixed 4x400m team of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan set a new national record and won a gold medal at the Asian Relay Championships 2024 in Bangkok.

The relay quartet stopped the clock at 3:14.12 in Bangkok to marginally better the previous national mark of 3:14.34, set by Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha to win a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

