Indian MMA Fighter Sangram Singh announces second fight in United States in February

California [US], October 31 : The Indian MMA fighter, Sangram Singh is set to repeat history with his return to professional Mixed Martial Arts. He has officially announced his second bout, scheduled for February 2025 in the United States, as he aims to build on his historic achievements in the sport.

This announcement comes on the heels of his recent recognition with the prestigious International Innovators Change Makers Award 2024 in California, underscoring his influential role in the world of combat sports.

Sangram Singh made history as the first Indian male wrestler to triumph in an MMA debut, defeating Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir. His remarkable journey from a Commonwealth heavyweight champion in wrestling to a pioneering figure in MMA illustrates his exceptional adaptability and unwavering determination. Singh's transition has not only showcased his talent but has also inspired many aspiring athletes in India and beyond.

Reflecting on his upcoming bout, wrestler turned MMA fighter Sangram Singh said that the martial arts journey never ends.

"The martial arts journey never truly ends - it only evolves. Being recognized with the International Innovators Change Makers Award has further fuelled my commitment to breaking new ground," Sangram was quoted in a release as saying.

At over 40, many athletes consider retirement, but Sangram Singh is embracing new challenges with enthusiasm. He emphasizes, "This fight in the United States represents not just my personal ambition but a message to every athlete who's been told they're past their prime. It's about proving that age should refine, not define, your dreams."

Professional MMA fighter Sangram Singh's preparation for his second MMA appearance highlights his dedication to continuous growth and improvement in the sport.

"Each training session reminds me why I made this transition. Wrestling provided me with a strong foundation, but MMA has pushed me to expand my horizons. When young fighters see me competing at this level, I want them to understand that limitations exist only in our minds," he shared. This philosophy not only shapes his training regimen but also drives his desire to inspire the next generation of athletes," he added.

Beyond his athletic pursuits, Sangram Singh's broader mission is to inspire others to challenge their limits. Professional MMA fighter Sangram Singh also shares, "This fight is not just about me; it's about everyone who has ever felt discouraged by their age or circumstances. If I can inspire just one person, that's a win," he stated passionately.

The upcoming bout will feature Singh competing against an established international opponent, though details are still under wraps. This matchup signifies a substantial step up in competition, providing Sangram Singh with a platform to showcase his skills on a global stage. As he trains diligently, he aims to make a lasting impact in the world of MMA and continue breaking.

