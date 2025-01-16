Indian Open pickelball tournament announced at a star-studded press conference, to take place from Feb 3-9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : The Indian Open League 2025 and Global Sports Pro and Challengers League were announced at a star-studded press conference on Thursday.

The press conference was attended by eminent figures including filmmaker Karan Johar, who serves as the brand ambassador of the league; Hemal Jain, Founder of Global Sports Pickleball; Bollywood's acclaimed writer, director, and producer Shashank Khaitan, the co-founder of the league; and Yuvraj Ruia, a professional pickleball player.

The tournament was announced by Globalsports, a firm acting as the driving force behind pickleball's rapid rise in the country. This highly anticipated event unveiled the 10 city-based teams and their illustrious owners amidst a gathering of renowned personalities from the worlds of sports, business, and entertainment.

Brand ambassador Karan Johar spoke passionately about his association with the league, stating, "Pickleball is a game of inclusion, fun, and passion. Being a part of this revolutionary moment is an honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to bringing this incredible sport to the forefront."

The spotlight of the event was the announcement of the 10 teams representing cities across India. Each team comes with prominent stakeholders who bring vision and passion to the league. The teams and their owners include:

From Mumbai - The Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors - Janhvi Kapoor. Representing the Franchise, Josh Majumdar

2. From Ahmedabad - The Ahmedabad Olympians - Anmol Patel and Aditya Gandhi.

3. From Bengaluru - The Bengaluru Blazers - Amrita Deora.

4. From Chennai - The Chennai Cool Cats - Anshuman Ruia, Mrs Radhika Ruia and Yudi Ruia.

5. From Delhi - The Delhi Snipers - Jai Gandhi, Mr Krish and Karyna Bajaj,

6. From Goa - The Goa Gladiators - Samrat Javeri, Atul Rawat, Rajesh Advani, Sachin Bhansali.

7. From Hyderabad- The Hyderabad Vikings - Akshay Reddy.

8. From Jaipur - The Jaipur Jawans - Luv Ranjan and Anubhav Singh Bassi.

9. From Kolkatta - The Kolkatta Kings - Varun Vora and Rohan Khemka.

10. From Nashik - The Nashik Ninjas - Karishma Thakker.

The excitement was palpable as each team and its dynamic leadership were introduced. These teams will compete for a prize pool of 125,000 US Dollars.

Hemal Jain, founder of Globalsports, shared the vision for the league, saying, "Our goal is to elevate pickleball to unprecedented heights in India and beyond. This league is a celebration of talent, unity, and the incredible growth of the sport in our country."

Shashank Khaitan, co-founder of the Indian Open League, added, "The Indian Open League is not just a competitionit is a movement to inspire young talent and create a platform for pickleball to flourish as a mainstream sport in India."

Scheduled to be held from February 3 to 9, 2025, in Mumbai, the Indian Open League and Global Sports Pro and Challenger League at Nesco, Goregaon will feature over 1,800 players competing across various categories on more than 25 courts. With participants hailing from over 15 cities, this event will include both pro and amateur leagues, offering a platform for emerging talents and seasoned professionals alike. A prize pool of 125,000 US Dollars is up for grabs.

