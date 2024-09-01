Indian para athletes Paramjeet, Shailesh Kumar eager for Paris Paralympics

Paris [France], September 1 : Indian para powerlifters and para high jumpers Paramjeet Kumar and Shailesh Kumar, have expressed their readiness and enthusiasm ahead of the upcoming Paris Paralympics.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Paramjeet Kumar shared, "I am well prepared. It is a dream of every player to participate in the Paralympics."

Paramjeet also drew inspiration from fellow Indian athlete Avani Lekhara, who recently clinched a gold medal.

"We are all very happy as Avani Lekhara has won the gold medal. We get a lot of inspiration from her, and it motivates us to win a medal for India," he said.

He further highlighted the increased support Indian para-athletes have received, especially after their strong performances in the Rio and Tokyo Paralympic Games.

"We are getting a lot of support as we performed well in Rio and Tokyo Paralympic Games," he added.

"The India medal tally will surely increase," he noted.

Similarly, Indian para high jumper Shailesh Kumar, who is making his Paralympics debut, also shared his excitement.

"I am very excited as I am participating in the Paralympics for the first time," Shailesh said.

He expressed confidence in India's prospects, noting, "India has already won 5 medals in Paralympics 2024, and we are all motivated to win more medals for the nation."

Shailesh also acknowledged the government's support, stating that it has been instrumental in boosting their morale and preparations.

"The government supported us a lot, and our medal tally will surely improve," he concluded.

Both athletes are optimistic about India's chances at the Paralympics, with their spirits high and their eyes set on bringing more glory to the nation.

So far, India has secured a total of five medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold, a silver, and three bronze medals.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final.

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her winning streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhara dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal in the T35 100m race after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

