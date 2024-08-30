Indian Para-Athletes shine at Paris Paralympics with notable performances across multiple disciplines

Paris [France], August 30 : Indian para-athletes have been showcasing their talent and determination at the Paris Paralympics 2024, delivering strong performances across a variety of events. From archery to rowing, and badminton to athletics, India's representatives have left a mark with their resilience and skill.

In the men's individual archery event, Rakesh Kumar displayed excellent form in the 1/16 Elimination Round.

He secured his place in the 1/8 Elimination Round by defeating Senegal's Aliou Drame with a score of 136-131. Rakesh's next challenge will be against Indonesia's Ken Swagumilang, a match eagerly anticipated on September 1.

Shyam Sundar showcased incredible resilience. He finished in 15th place, securing his qualification for the 1/16 elimination round.

Meanwhile, in the women's individual compound open, Sarita delivered a sensational performance in her 1/16 elimination round.

She defeated Malaysia's Nur Jannaton with a commanding score of 138-124, earning her spot in the 1/8 Elimination Round.

Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle put up a strong fight in the mixed team rowing event.

The duo finished fifth in their heat with a timing of .84, which qualified them for the Repechage rounds. The Repechage, scheduled for August 31, will give them another chance to advance further in the competition.

In para badminton, Suhas Yathiraj continued his winning streak in the group stage.

After his initial victory, Suhas secured another win by defeating Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan in straight sets, 26-24 and 21-14. This victory positions him strongly as he moves forward in the tournament.

Thulasimathi Murugesan also impressed with her performance in the women's singles badminton event.

She won her second group stage match, defeating Portugal's Beatriz Monteiro with a solid 21-12, 21-8 victory. With this win, Thulasimathi advances to the semi-finals, bringing her one step closer to a potential medal.

Palak Kohli, despite a valiant effort, faced a tough challenge in her closely fought group stage match against Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila.

Palak took the first set 21-18 but eventually fell with a final score of 21-5, 21-13. Her performance, however, remains commendable, showing her fighting spirit.

In the Para Athletics women's discus throw F55 Final, Sakshi Kasana and Karamjyoti both delivered their season-best performances.

Sakshi finished in 6th place with a throw of 21.49m, while Karamjyoti closely followed in 7th place with a throw of 20.22m.

In men's paracycling, Arshad Shaik participated in the C1-3 1000m Time Trial Track qualifying event, finishing 9th with a timing of 4:20:949 minutes.

Although he did not advance to the finals, Arshad's focus now shifts to his next event, where he will aim to deliver a stronger performance.

Sriharsha Devaraddi, competing in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification, came close to making it to the final but narrowly missed out, finishing 9th with a total score of 630.7.

Similarly, Rudransh Khandelwal also missed the final, finishing 9th with a total score of 561.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Meanwhile, Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

The Indian contingent continues to demonstrate their prowess and resilience at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with many athletes still in contention for medals.

