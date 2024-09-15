Indian Racer Kush Maini Involved in Horrific Crash at Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Indian Formula 2 driver Kush Maini was involved in a dramatic crash during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix feature race on Sunday. Starting from fifth position, Maini’s car stalled at the start, leaving him vulnerable on the grid. Despite many drivers successfully avoiding him, one car collided with the back of Maini’s vehicle, resulting in a massive crash and the immediate deployment of a red flag. Fortunately, Maini and all other drivers involved were unharmed.

Maini, competing for Invicta Racing, had qualified in a promising fifth place. After a disappointing sprint race on Saturday, he was eager to make up for lost points. Unfortunately, his race ended prematurely due to the incident, which caused several cars to flip over.

Spanish driver Pepe Marti and Danish-German racer Oliver Goethe were also significantly impacted by the crash but emerged without serious injuries. This incident underscored the enhanced safety measures in modern motorsport.

Currently in his second Formula 2 season and a member of the Alpine F1 Team's driver academy, Maini is vying for a reserve driver position at Alpine for the 2025 season, as the team prepares for the arrival of Australian rookie Jack Doohan, who will replace Esteban Ocon.