Indian Racing Festival 2024: Top teams battle for championship glory at Kari Motor Speedway over weekend

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 : Leaders Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers will go head-to-head with Goa Aces JA Racing for team honours as the 2024 Indian Racing Festival reaches its grand climax with the fifth and final round at the Kari Motor Speedway this weekend.

With just eight points separating the top two in the provisional standings and a maximum of 54 points on offer across the double-header in the Indian Racing League, the stakes are high for both teams.

"Our goal with the Indian Racing Festival has always been to bring world-class motorsport to India, and this weekend's grand finale at Kari Motor Speedway is a proud testament to that vision. What makes this edition even more special is the incredible presence of celebrity team owners, whose passion for the sport and massive fan base have helped elevate the festival to new heights. Their engagement has broadened the reach of the league, making motorsport more mainstream and widespread. With the championship race so tightly contested, we can expect some of the most thrilling and close finishes yet, making this final round a true spectacle. As we look ahead, we're excited to expand the sport to new cities and explore innovative experiences like night street racing, ensuring that the IRF continues to grow and connect with motorsport fans across the country," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, RPPL.

The Goa Aces, buoyed by strong performances from drivers Sohil Shah and Raoul Hyman, are rapidly closing the gap with the Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers, who have led the table since Round 1 of the league.

Chennai Turbo Riders, despite winning four of the eight races, are provisionally third on the leaderboard, having dropped significant points midway through the season. They are followed by Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, and Blackbirds Hyderabad, respectively, on the championship table.

The two-day Indian Racing Festival will be broadcast live on Star Sports and FanCode.

Formula 4 Indian Championship

With three races scheduled for the final round, the title remains wide open in the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship. Heading the leaderboard is South Africa's Aqil Alibhai (Blackbirds Hyderabad), who has achieved five wins, including an impressive streak of four consecutive victories, putting him 32 points ahead of Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers).

The 12 races so far have seen five different winners. Alibhai has maintained a commanding lead, showcasing exceptional speed and racecraft throughout the season. Alva, currently third in the championship, has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience, emerging as a standout Indian talent despite facing setbacks. Divy Nandan has also impressed with his tenacity and precision, securing three podium finishes ahead of the final race. These drivers have brought intensity and excitement to the championship, ensuring every race has been a thrilling showcase of talent.

The top contenders must remain wary of a group of drivers capable of springing surprises, promising another weekend of exciting wheel-to-wheel racing.

27th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship

This season has been dominated by Dark Don Racing drivers, who have won seven of the nine races. Their unassailable lead over second-placed MSPORT ensures them the team championship title.

Bengaluru's Tijil Rao, the standout driver for Dark Don Racing, leads the championship with three wins and a 32-point advantage over teammates Diljith TS and Bala Prasath, both tied in second place with two wins each.

The other two victories came from Bengalureans Abhay Mohan (MSPORT) and Chetan Surineni (Ahura Racing), but neither is in strong contention for the title, sitting fifth and sixth on the leaderboard behind Kolkata's Mehul Agarwal (Dark Don Racing).

In the Rookie category, Bengaluru's Dhruvh Goswami (MSPORT) leads Abhay Mohan by a single point, while Chennai's Monith Kumaran Srinivasan (Ahura Racing) trails by 13 points.

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup

The Royal Enfield GT Cup, a one-make championship, has delivered its share of thrills and spills over two rounds. Heading into the finale, Puducherry's Navaneeth Kumar (Professionals) and Bengaluru's Yogesh P (Amateurs) lead the championship standings, each with one hand on their respective trophies.

