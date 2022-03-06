Indian sailors bag nine medals in Asian Championships

Abu Dhabi, March 6 Indian sailors reaped rich rewards at the Asian Sailing Championships 2022 here on Saturday, ending their campaign on a high note by winning nine medals in all.

The medal harvest included three gold, three silver and three bronze.

In the Men's 49ers category, India won a gold and bronze medal. The country's top sailors, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, who had represented the country in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year, bagged the gold medal while Prince Noble and Manu Francis claimed bronze with a pair from Singapore taking the silver.

Another Olympian Vishnu Saravanan won gold in Men's Laser Standard section while in Women's Laser Radial, Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics, won a silver medal, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed in a tweet on Saturday.

Ritika Dangi claimed India's third gold medal in the Girls' Laser (ILCA 4) section while in the Boys' section of the same class, Sabavath Vijay Kumar and Balle Kiran Kumar ended with silver and bronze medals.

In the Women's RSX class, India's Ishwarya Ganesh won a silver medal while in the Men's RSX class, Dayne Coelho had to be satisfied with a bronze medal, thus completing a successful outing for the Indian sailors.

