Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil hails National Sports Governance Bill

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil praised the recently passed National Sports Governance and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament last week.

The bill was introduced by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to provide a robust legal framework for sports governance in India, promoting transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare.

While speaking to ANI, Moudgil said, "I'm really happy with the national sports bill that has been recently passed because of the you know proper gender equality and also there were so many positive changes in terms of policies and how federations will be run, so I think it's a very positive change."

The National Sports Governance Bill paves the way for a new standard of transparency, accountability, and ethical management in sports. The legislation sets clear expectations for National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring mechanisms for fair elections, financial openness, and inclusive representation.

Significantly, it mandates athlete commissions, a strong voice for players in governing bodies, and at least thirty per cent women's representation to promote gender equality in sports administration. With robust structures to safeguard athlete welfareparticularly for women and minorsand strict anti-doping and safe sport regulations, the bill puts the needs and rights of athletes at the heart of Indian sports.

Speaking on Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Moudgil said, "I feel immense pleasure and honour to be here because of the crowd and the energy here and it's so good to see such young kids competing at such a big level, you know almost 40,000 schools signed up so I think it's such a positive impact it will have on the grassroot level."

The 64th edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament commenced in spectacular fashion on Tuesday at the historic Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium. Govt Higher Secondary School, Nari, Arunachal Pradesh, got the better of Sainik School, Sambhalpur, in the featured match in Group A in the Junior Girls (Under 17) category, which got underway earlier in the day.

The score ended 1-0 in favour of Govt Higher Secondary School, with jersey no. 9, Luky Liam Tamin, scoring in the 9th minute to help the team take the lead, as per a release from Subroto Cup.

The tournament was declared open after a grand opening ceremony by the Chief Guest, Air Marshal S Sivakumar VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration and Vice Chairman, Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society. Anjum Moudgil, an Arjuna Awardee member of the Indian Shooting team, was also present as the Guest of Honour.

