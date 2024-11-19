Indian Sports Honours 2024: Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh Among Top Winners – Check Full List Here

The Indian Sports Honours 2024, held at JW Marriott Juhu, celebrated the achievements of Indian athletes across various sports, recognising their exceptional contributions. The awards, founded in 2017 by the RPSG Group and Sevva Foundation, are an annual recognition of outstanding performance in Indian sports. This year marked the first time the awards were given in consecutive years, following editions in 2019 and 2021.

Among the notable winners were Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra, hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and cricket star Smriti Mandhana. These athletes were honoured for their significant accomplishments in their respective fields.

Here's a look at the awardees in this year’s Indian Sports Honours:

Manu Bhaker Shines Again at Indian Sports Honours

Manu Bhaker, who won two medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, was honoured as the Best Female Athlete in Individual Sports. Bhaker won a bronze in both the individual and team events in the 10-meter air pistol category at the prestigious competition. This marks a significant achievement after being named Emerging Female Athlete of the Year at the awards ceremony in 2019.

Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Honoured Again

Neeraj Chopra, India’s "Golden Boy" of athletics, was named the Best Male Athlete in Individual Sports for the second consecutive time. Chopra, who secured a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, added a silver to his collection at the Paris Olympics, further cementing his place in the history of Indian sports.

Smriti Mandhana Earns Recognition Again

Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team and a popular figure in world cricket, was awarded the Best Female Athlete in Team Sports. This marks her second win at the Indian Sports Honours, having previously been honoured in the same category in 2019. Mandhana’s performances this year were pivotal in her team’s successes.

Harmanpreet Singh Leads India’s Hockey Honour

Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, was named the Best Male Athlete in Team Sports. Singh played a crucial role in securing the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and led the team to victory in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Bags Two Awards

Young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal made a strong impression by winning two awards: the Star Sports Believe Honour and the Popular Choice Breakthrough Performance of the Year (Male). Jaiswal’s stellar performances in the cricketing arena have made him a rising star in Indian cricket.

