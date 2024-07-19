Indian Supercross Racing League season two witnesses record entries in first 3 weeks

New Delhi [India], July 19 : The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first-ever franchise-based Supercross championship, witnessed an astonishing global response for season two rider registrations.

The rider registration started on June 21, 2024, and since then, the league has seen a remarkable 50 registrations in just the first three days. While season one witnessed over 50 registrations in the first 45 days, season 2 has already crossed 100-plus registrations in the first three weeks. This showcases the popularity and growing influence of ISRL within the global motorsport community, where athletes from the American, European, and Asian continents have registered for the mega auction, as per an ISRL press release.

This international interest highlights the growing demand and acceptance for a global league, establishing ISRL as a premier event in the supercross world. In just a month, registrations have soared past the 102 mark achieved last year. Among these are 52 riders from season one, who have re-registered to be part of the exhilarating experience. With entries coming in from countries such as France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Spain, the USA, the UK, Australia, Italy, Canada, the UAE, Thailand, and Indonesia, the rider pool for season two is notably diverse. Rider registration for season two of ISRL closes in early August, promising an exciting and competitive lineup for the upcoming season.

Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder and director of the Indian Supercross Racing League, said, "We are thrilled to see such an overwhelming response from riders across the globe for Season 2 of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. This surge in registrations is a true testament to the growing popularity and influence of ISRL and bolsters the league's appeal as a premier platform for top-tier Supercross talent. We are delighted to see the return of previous participants and to greet new athletes, a diverse mix from 13 different countries, fostering a truly global supercross community. This further motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries and delivering an unparalleled racing experience for both the athletes and our fans worldwide."

Among the star athletes who have re-registered for the season two auction are Matt Moss, 9-time Australian MX and SX Champion; Jordi Tixier, World Champion MX2 (2014), Thomas Ramette, Nico Koch, Julien Lebeau, Hugo Manzato, Thanarat Penjan, and Ben Prasit Hallgren.

Their continued participation underscores the league's credibility and the high standards it has set. Additionally, new registrations include prominent athletes like Luke James Clout, Mike Alessi, Gregory Aranda, and Maxime Desprey, further bolstering the league's competitive lineup.

Indian talent continues to shine as well, with prominent riders like Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Sarthak Chavan re-registering for the upcoming season. Their participation promises to keep the excitement and competitive spirit alive among the home crowd.

The rider registration process includes three exciting racing categories: 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, and 250cc India-Asia mix. Each category promises intense competition and heart-pounding action, ensuring an unforgettable experience for spectators both on-ground and online.

As the ISRL gears up for its second season, scheduled from January to March 2025, it aims to deliver an unparalleled blend of action, entertainment, and fierce competition across multiple rounds in various Indian cities. Organized in partnership with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the league continues to push the boundaries of supercross racing.

