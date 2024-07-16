Indian women’s team arrives in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup T20

Colombo, July 16 The Indian women’s cricket team touched down in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, for the much-anticipated Asia Cup T20, which kicks off in Dambulla on July 19. The tournament will serve as a crucial preparatory event for the upcoming World Cup in Bangladesh this October.

India will launch their campaign with a high-octane clash against archrival Pakistan on the opening day. The same day will also witness a game between UAE and Nepal.

The tournament format includes two groups, with Host Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh forming Group B. Each team will be looking to fine-tune their strategies and gain valuable match experience ahead of the World Cup.

India women's squad for Asia Cup T20:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

