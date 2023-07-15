India's campaign comes to an end at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi [India], July 15 : India’s journey at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to end an on the third day as two girls’ singles players and one girls’ doubles pair faced a defeat in the round of 16 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Friday.

Taneesha and Karnika displayed a tough fight against Chen Fan Shu Tian and Jiang Pei Xi duo from China in the girls' doubles pre-quarter-final match.

The Indian pair started off brilliantly in the first game and showed great coordination en route to their 21-17 victory but their opponents mounted a comeback in the last two games to win the tie with a scoreline of 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 in a match that lasted 50 minutes.

In the girls' singles round of 16 matches, Rakshitha Sree S was up against China's Huang Lin Ran. The Indian shuttler started well but could not find a sustained rhythm throughout the match before eventually losing with a score of 15-21, 13-21.

In the other girls’ singles pre-quarterfinal match, Tara Shah failed to find any momentum and went down 13-21, 8-21 against China's XU Wen Jing in a one-sided affair.

Earlier in the tournament, India's budding shuttlers Tara Shah and Rakshitha Sree comfortably won their respective matches and moved to the round of 16 on Thursday.

Tara Shah exhibited exceptional skills and aggression as she dominated her opponent, Miku Kohara of Japan throughout the match and won with a stunning scoreline of 21-6, 21-17. Tara will take on China's Xu Wen Jing in the next round.

Rakshitha Sree also displayed her prowess on the court as she triumphed over Malaysia's Carine Tee with an impressive score of 21-8, 21-10 in a match that lasted 24 minutes.

In boys' singles, Ayush Shetty showcased resilience against Japan's Yuna Nakagawa in a hard-fought match but ultimately lost 19-21, 22-20, 16-21 in a close match. Similarly in the mixed doubles, Samarveer and Radhika Sharma narrowly missed out on a win in a thrilling three-game encounter against China's Gao Jia Xuan and Chen Fan Shu Tian, as the latter won 21-19, 19-21, 17-21.

The boys' doubles pair of Divyam & Mayank and Nicholas Raj & Tushar Suveer lost their matches and bowed out of the tournament whereas the girls' doubles duo of Tanvi Sharma and Radhika Sharma also ended their campaign in the round of 32.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor