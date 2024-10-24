India’s comeback win over Germany fueled by coach’s call to ‘keep cool and calm’: Mandeep Singh

New Delhi, Oct 23 After a frustrating 0-2 loss against Germany in the first test, India roared back into form in the second game of the bilateral series, defeating the World Ranked No.2 side 5-3 at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here on Thursday. The hosts were trailing by a goal at half-time but scored four goals in a superb third quarter to gain an advantage.

Indian forward Mandeep Singh revealed it was a message by coach Craig Fulton at half-time that propelled the team to secure the victory.

“The captain and coach told us that we were performing well. All we need to do is keep cool and calm. We finally performed well in the second half, took shots on target, generated and converted Penalty Corners’ and I am very happy that we won the match with quite a margin,” Mandeep told IANS.

Germany drew first blood following a quickfire counter-attack launched in the 7th minute. Though India had an opportunity to score in the 14th minute through a PC too, Danneberg made a fine save.

Despite a strong second quarter, in which India troubled the German defence, the hosts could not break through on the score sheet further adding to frustration heading into half-time.

The Indians came out all guns blazing in the second half and it was Sukhjeet who opened the scoring. This first goal by India gave them the momentum they were looking for and pumped two more goals this quarter. It was Harmanpreet Singh who found success off a penalty corner when he struck back-to-back goals in the 42nd and 43rd minutes to help India take a strong 3-1 lead.

India ended the third quarter with another goal. This time it was Abhishek who scored a fine field goal. In the 48th minute, India extended their lead to 5-1 when a counter-attack saw Sukhjeet make a solo run with no defenders near him, as he pushed the ball past Danneberg.

Mandeep also took the time to acknowledge one of the most iconic figures in Indian women’s hockey, who announced her retirement in the post-game presentation, Rani Rampal.

"My heartiest congratulations to Rani, she gave 15 years to hockey and was a brilliant goal scorer and I wish her all the best for the future," he added.

