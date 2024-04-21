India's Diksha rises to fifth place at Joburg Ladies Open, Tvesa is lying 24th

Johannesburg [South Africa], April 21 : Diksha Dagar rose to tied fifth as she maintained her fine form with a superb 4-under 69 to rise into the Top-10 of the Joburg Ladies Open after three rounds. Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour and third on the Order of Merit in 2023, has rounds of 73-71-69, improving by two shots each day at the Par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club.

Diksha was 6-under as Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland led the field at 14-under after a round of 6-under 67 on the Par-73 Modderfontein course.

Following Tamburlini was Aunchisa Utama of Thailand who shot 71 and she was 8-Under for 54 holes.

In tied third place was Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes (71-73-68) at 7-under alongside Tereza Melecka of Czech Republic.

Diksha, though eight behind the leader, is chasing her third career title on the Ladies European Tour. Also, Diksha is seeking a third Top-10 in 2024 after Top-10s in Lalla Meryem Cup and Aramco Series Florida.

Tvesa Malik, multiple winners at home on Hero WPGT, showed a return to form as she added 72 to her first two rounds of 71-75 and at 1-under she is T-24.

With all four Indians making the cut, Vani Kapoor (76-75-70) and 2-over to be T-41. Ridhima Dilawari (73-78-73) was 5-over and was T-54.

Diksha started her third round with a birdie on the second but gave that shot back on the Par-5 fifth hole. In the middle of the round with three birdies in a row from seventh to ninth and added a fourth on Par-3 11th. She finished with seven pars.

The cut fell at five-over par with 71 players making it through to the weekend.

