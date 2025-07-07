India’s Edgbaston triumph gives Gambhir a life: Surinder Khanna

New Delhi, July 7 Former India veteran cricketer Surinder Khanna applauded India’s massive 336-run victory over England in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar series, levelling the five-game duel.

After defeats against New Zealand and Australia saw India fall out of the contention for the World Test Championship 2025 final contention, a lot of eyeballs are on Gautam Gambhir’s tenure.

“In Gambhir’s tenure we have lost against New Zealand, Australia and the first Test as well, so he has got a lifeline here. Credit goes to Shubman Gill and the team. The confidence will be high from hereon. Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. If we play to our potential, the results will come. Bumrah will hopefully be back, which will definitely be helpful,” Khanna told IANS.

Skipper Shubman Gill put on an unprecedented show to score 430 runs across the two innings, the most by an Indian in a Test match, to set up the famous victory.

The former wicket-keeper batter was full of praise for the newly appointed captain who won his first Test as skipper.

“Captain leading from the front, the first captain to score a double century and a ton in the same innings , six wickets each by Siraj and Akash Deep. I congratulate the side for their victory. I remember Gill said after the first Test he acknowledged that he needed to play longer innings, which was practical. He is young, give him time,” he added.

In the end, Khanna also advised the team to keep their heads down and maintain composure as cricket is a great humbler.

“Right now the weather conditions are helping India, you never know when bowling conditions can change and difficulties can arise. Our team has T-20 players, with their aggressive approach. Cricket is a great humbler, but today belongs to India,” he concluded.

