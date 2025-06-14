India's first mixed-disability cricket team off to England to play at Lord's

New Delhi, June 14 In a historic first for inclusive sports, the Indian mixed disability cricket team is all set to play its debut international series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in England, widely revered as the 'Mecca of Cricket'. The team will be touring England from June 21 to July 3, 2025.

This is a landmark moment as the Indian team of 18 physically and intellectually challenged players set off on its maiden international tour. Under Captain Ravindra Gopinath Sante, the team will tour England to play in a seven-match series. The highlight of the tour is a game at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground - a first for India's men's mixed disability cricket team, with another match on July 1 in Bristol, which will be live on Sky Sports in conjunction with the England Women vs India Women game.

Svayam, a leading accessibility organisation, in collaboration with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), organised a warm send-off ceremony for the Indian Men's Mixed Disability Cricket Team.

Smt. Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, and Madan Lal, ex-Indian cricketer, national coach, and member of the 1983 Indian World Cup team that lifted the Cup at Lord's, along with many distinguished guests, attended the event held at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Addressing Team India, Madan Lal, ex-Indian cricketer and national coach, said, “I would like to thank Svayam and all other sponsors of this series because, without sponsorship, no sport can truly thrive. Their support has made it possible for this incredible team to play at the iconic Lord’s Ground for the very first time. Remember, the strength of a team lies in unity, not in individual brilliance. True motivation doesn’t come from outside; it comes from within. I’ve always believed that we are our own greatest motivators, and looking inwards is crucial to finding the inspiration to play well. I wish Team India all the very best for their upcoming matches in England and for winning hearts.”

Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, expressing her admiration for the players, said, “As our disability cricket team sets out on this historic tour to England, they carry not just the Indian flag, but the hopes of a more inclusive sporting future. When they take the field in England, they will not just be playing a game - they will be inspiring a generation!

"Redefining and proving that with accessibility, opportunity, and determination, no dream is out of reach. We at Svayam are deeply proud to walk beside them on this extraordinary journey. India stands with them, proud and inspired," she added.

The project is a joint effort of DCCI and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Before the tour, the team underwent a training camp in Jaipur to bring synergy to the team. The DCCI General Secretary, Ravikant Chauhan, described the tour. "It is a moment of great pride for the players and India. Playing at Lord’s is a dream come true for every cricketer, and our Men’s team has come a long way to reach this milestone."

Ian Martin, Head of Disability Cricket England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said, “On behalf of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), and the Lord’s Taverners, I am delighted to welcome the Svayam organisation to Lord’s for our Disability Cricket Day. We greatly look forward to the presence of the inspirational Ms. Jindal and hearing her speak.”

The team includes Ravindra Gopinath Sante (Captain), Vikrant Ravindra Keni, Radhika Prasad, Rajesh Irappa Kannur, Yogendra Singh (Wicket-Keeper), Narendra Mangore, Sai Akash, Umar Ashraf, Virendra Singh (Vice-Captain), Sanju Sharma, Abhishek Singh, Vivek Kumar, Vikas Ganeshkumar, Praveen Nailwal, Rishabh Jain, and Tarun. The Indian team will also be travelling with four reserves - Majid Magray, Kuldeep Singh, Krishna Gowda, and Jithendra Nagaraju.

--IANS

