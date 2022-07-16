India's Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 outing with McLaren

Mumbai, July 16 Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with former champions McLaren at the Portimao circuit in Portugal next week.

The test, during which Jehan will once again drive the 2021 race-winning MCL35M will take place on July 18 and 19 and comes shortly after Indycar star Colton Herta and McLaren test and development driver Will Stevens ran in the car earlier this week.

Jehan completed over 130 laps of Silverstone during his first Formula One outing with the British team last month during which he impressed with his fitness, how quickly he adapted to F1 machinery, his feedback and his ability to assimilate information from the engineers.

Next week's test in Portimao, his second time in a Formula One car, will allow Jehan to build on that strong outing and further prepare him as he bids to become only the third Indian to race at the pinnacle of the sport.

Jehan, who currently competes with Prema Racing in feeder series Formula 2 and is a part of the Red Bull Junior Team, is now eligible for a Formula One superlicense, having both the required points and mileage in last year's F1 car.

The Portimao test, like the Silverstone outing, is part of McLaren's Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, which the team is running to evaluate young, up and coming drivers.

