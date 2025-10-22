India's Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra chosen as torch-bearer for 2026 Winter Olympics

New Delhi [India], October 22 : India's 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra has been selected as a torch-bearer for the 2026 Winter Olympics Torch Relay.

India's first-ever individual gold medalist in its Olympic history, Bindra, shared the news with the fans on social media, being selected for the event to be held in Italy next year.

"Truly humbled to be chosen as a torchbearer for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Torch Relay. The Olympic flame has always held a special place in my heart - a symbol of dreams, perseverance, and the unity that sport brings to our world," Bindra announced on social media as quoted by Olympics.com.

"To carry it once again is both an honour and a beautiful reminder of what sport makes possible. Thank you, Milano Cortina 2026, for this incredible honour," Abhinav Bindra, who bagged the men's 10m air rifle shooting gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, added.

This is not the first time that Bindra has been a part of an Olympic Torch relay, having been a part of the Paris Olympics last year as a torch-bearer as well.

The Olympic Torch Relay is a traditional ceremonial journey that takes place before both the Summer and Winter Olympics. As part of this, the prestigious and sacred Olympic flame is transferred from Olympia, Greecethe site of the ancient Olympic Gamesto the host city of the upcoming Olympics.

After the lighting of the flame using the sun's rays during a traditional ceremony at the Temple of Hera in Olympia, it travels through Greece before it is handed to the host nation.

The flame will be handed over to Milano Cortina 2026 organisers on December 4 this year as a part of the ceremony. From there, it would travel to Rome and begin its nationwide journey.

Over a period of 63 days, the relay will be covering 12,000 kilometres and make 60 official stops, visiting all 110 provinces of Italy. A total of 10,001 torchbearers will be part of the relay across the country before it reaches the Opening Ceremony of the Games on February 6 next year.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be held across the Italian cities of Milano and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to 22 next year.

