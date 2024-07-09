India's para-athletes ready to shine at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], July 9 : On Tuesday India marked a milestone with just 50 days remaining until the Paris Paralympics, celebrating the spirit and determination of its para-athletes who are set to make their mark on the global stage. The event, held in New Delhi, brought together esteemed guests, dignitaries, and athletes who shared their excitement and readiness for the upcoming games.

According to a release, the evening began with warm welcomes extended to distinguished guests including Thiery Mathou, Ambassador of France to India; Jayawant Hammanwar, secretary general of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI); Satya Prakash Sangwan, vice president of PCI; Lt. General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff; Rakesh Todi, owner of Sharchi Group; and Manjusha Kanwar, DGM Sports at Indian Oil and Commonwealth Medalist.

Key athletes Ashok and Mona Aggarwal were also present, showcasing their readiness and determination ahead of the Paralympics. Ashok, a para powerlifter known for his strength and resilience, expressed his aspirations for the games: "I am focused and determined to bring glory to India. With the support of my coaches and the nation behind me, I aim to achieve my personal best in Paris."

Mona Aggarwal, a talented para shooter, emphasized the significance of representing India at the highest level of competition: "Competing at the Paralympics is a dream come true. I am grateful for the opportunity and ready to give my best performance."

Simran Sharma, a gold medalist at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, and Preethi Pal, who secured two bronze medals at the same event, also shared their excitement and determination for the upcoming Paralympics. Simran Sharma highlighted her journey and preparation, while Preethi Pal spoke about her motivation to contribute to India's medal tally in Paris.

The event underscored the unwavering support from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), sponsors, and supporters, who have played a crucial role in nurturing the talents of Indian para-athletes and preparing them for international success. It also celebrated the unity and spirit of sportsmanship that define India's para sports movement.

As the countdown to the Paris Paralympics continues, India's para-athletes are poised to showcase their skills, resilience and determination on the global stage.

