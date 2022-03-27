India's PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open 2022

PV Sindhu on Sunday claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women`s singles crown at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.This is Sindhu`s second Super 300 title of the year. She has won Syed Modi International back in January.Battling it out at court 1, the double Olympic medallist Indian defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes. This is Sindhu's second Super 300 title of the year. She has won Syed Modi International back in January.

Sindhu, playing in her second successful final, took an early 7-5 lead before Busanan fought back to make it 16-15. But the 26-year-old Indian recovered swiftly and went on to take the opening game 21-16.The two-time Olympic medallist was ruthless in the second game and stormed to a 5-0 lead. Using her height to great advantage, Sindhu led 11-2 at the mid-game interval, inching closer to her maiden Swiss Open title. Busanan, who trailed by a mile, made a poor fist of a comeback as Sindhu made it 17-4.Earlier, Sindhu had prevailed 21-18 15-21 21-19 over Thailand's Supanida Katethong in a 79-minute semi-final.