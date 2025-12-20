India's Vir Gahrotra clinches gold at Pole and Aerial Sports World Championship in Hungary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Rising Indian athlete Vir Gahrotra secured a gold medal at the Pole and Aerial Sports World Championship, marking the country's first-ever podium finish at the global event held in Budapest, Hungary, according to a release from Vir Gahrotra.

The 16-year-old Mumbai-based Vir represented India in the Junior B Amateur Men (15-17 years) aerial silk category. Competing against athletes from countries with established aerial sports ecosystems such as Ukraine, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, Gahrotra delivered a winning performance in a technically demanding field.

Aerial silk is a performance-based aerial gymnastics discipline that requires significant upper-body strength, endurance, flexibility, and artistic control, according to a release from Vir Gahrotra.

At the championship level, routines are judged on technical precision, execution, and artistry, rather than difficulty alone. Gahrotra's gold-winning routine stood out for its control, consistency, and composure under fatigue, earning top marks from the judges.

