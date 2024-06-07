Indonesia Open: India's Lakshya Sen crashes out after defeat in quarter-final round

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 7 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a defeat in the quarter-final round of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2024 on Friday.

Lakshya conceded the loss against Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the men's singles event. The Indian shuttler lost 24-22 and 21-18 in the 61-minute match against his Danish opponent.

The first game was an evenly matched contest between Lakshya and Antonsen. The Danish shuttler took an early 3-0 lead before Sen surged ahead and led 8-5. The Indian player led 11-10 at the break and managed to make it 20-18. However, Antonsen bounced back into the contest.

The second game began with Sen securing a 4-1 lead in the initial stages but his opponent restored parity at 7-7. Sen also possessed a two-point lead at 16-14 before his Danish opponent won five consecutive points to make it 19-16. Sen failed to make a comeback and lost the contest in straight games.

In the previous round, Lakshya beat Nishimoto 9-21, and 15-21 to make his place in the quarter final. Lakshya dominated the game from the very first moment. In the first set, the Indian shuttler won 9-21. While in the second set, the Japanese shuttler tried to make a comeback but the Indian kept his nerve calm and won it by 15-21.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat conceded a loss in the third round against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Rajawat lost the match 21-10, and 21-17 against Vitidsarn in the men's singles match of the tournament. The match lasted for 49 minutes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor