Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Priyanshu advance; Sindhu to start against Wen Chi-Hsu

Jakarta, June 4 Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat won their respective men's singles matches to reach the second round as did the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela in the Indonesia Open 2024 BWF Super 1000 event. Lakshya defeated Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-12, 21-17 in 40 minutes on Court 2 at Istora Senayan Sports Palace in the Indonesia capital on Tuesday.

Rajawat stunned compatriot H.S. Prannoy 21-17, 21-12 in a 30-minute encounter in the event with a prize fund of USD 1,300,000/

Treesa and Gayatri, who reached the semifinals of the Singapore Open last week, continued with the good work as the duo defeated the Chinese Taipei pair, Cheng Yu-Pei and Sun Yu-Hsing 21-15, 21-11 in just 29 minutes in women's doubles first round.

The mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy too advanced into the second round, beating the American pair Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai in three hard-fought games, coming back after losing the first game to win 18-21, 21-16, 21-17 in 57 minutes.

Meanwhile, in men's singles, Kiran George suffered a setback as he lost to Hong Yang Weng of China in three games, losing the hard-fought encounter 21-11, 10-21, 20-22.

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu will open her campaign against Wen Chi-Hsu of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday while Aakarshi Kashyap will run into former World Champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in a first-round clash.

The women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa and Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda will also open their campaign on Wednesday.

