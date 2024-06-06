Indonesia Open: Ponnappa-Crasto, Jolly-Gopichand crash out in second round

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 6 : Indian women's doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand went down in their second-round matches of the ongoing Indonesia Open on Thursday.

In their pre-quarters clash, Ponappa-Crasto lost to the world number two South Korean pair of Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee 13-21, 21-19, 13-21.

Jolly-Gopichand put up a good fight bringing the match to an exciting decider, but they went down to two-time world champion Japanese pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-19, 19-21, 19-21.

In the doubles clash of the day for India, the mixed doubles pair of Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also were eliminated in the second round of the competition by the Chinese pair of Zheng Si Wai and Huang Ya Qiong 21-9, 21-11.

The Indonesia Open competition started in Jakarta on June 4 and will continue till June 9.

