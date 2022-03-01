Injured Hanyu Yuzuru withdraws from World Figure Skating C'ships

The Japan Skating Federation has announced that Hanyu Yuzuru will not take part in the forthcoming ISU World Figure Skating Championships in France.

The two-time Olympic champion, who won gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 has not recovered from an ankle injury sustained in Beijing 2022 practice, where the Japanese star finished fourth.

The Japan Skating Federation on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that "(Hanyu's) sprain of the right ankle joint injured at the Beijing Olympics has not been completely healed," adding that Miura Kao would replace Hanyu in Montpellier.

Hanyu sustained the ankle injury in practice at the recently-concluded Winter Olympics, trying the historic quadruple Axel - which he fell on in the free program in Beijing.

The 2022 World Figure Skating Championships will take place from March 21 to 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

