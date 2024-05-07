‘Inspiring to see the focus of sports expanding beyond cricket’: State-of-the-Art sports arena unveiled in Delhi

New Delhi, May 7 Ambitious initiatives such as the Khelo India programme and FIT India Movement highlight India's commitment to revitalising the sports culture at grassroots levels and promoting fitness as an integral part of daily life. By promoting indigenous sports, spreading awareness, and providing accessible platforms for fitness, India aims to foster a nation where every citizen embraces a physically active lifestyle, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant society.

With such a thought to promote sports culture in the country, GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, unveiled the GD Goenka Sports Arena in collaboration with ITMagia and sports-tech firm Push Sports, on Tuesday.

Nestled within the school's sprawling campus, the sports facility covers an acre and features state-of-the-art facilities, including a remarkable 9v9 FIFA-approved artificial turf for football, four cricket pitches with bowling machines, courts for padel and pickleball, an indoor facility for basketball and badminton, a covered swimming pool with heating and a volleyball court.

The GD Goenka Sports Arena will cater to 3000 students, enabling them to focus on their fitness and wellbeing. Furthermore, the academy will also function during post-school hours for the students.

Sharing his delight and underscoring the significance of sports in students' lives, Nipun Goenka, Director of GD Goenka Group, said, "The new sports facility at GD Goenka Public School in Vasant Kunj marks a significant step towards enhancing the well-being of our students.

The inaugural event also witnessed the presence of eminent personalities, including actor and TV personality Rannvijay Singha.

"It is inspiring to see the focus of sports expanding beyond cricket. GD Goenka Sports Arena reflects a shift towards promoting diverse sports, offering students a broader spectrum of athletic opportunities to explore and excel," said Rannvijay Singha.

Meanwhile, Arpit Gupta, Director & Co-Founder of ITMagia said, "ITMagia is not just building sports infrastructure but is constructing pathways to a brighter future for schools and children. By developing these sports facilities, we are investing in the holistic development of our youth, empowering them to reach their maximum potential both on and off the field.”

Echoing his opinion, Nitin Pahuja, Founder and CEO, Push Sports, said, "We at Push Sports are delighted to announce our partnership with GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj, and ITMagia. We believe in the transformative power of sports in shaping the lives of youth, and this collaboration marks an exciting milestone as we come together to provide a cutting-edge facility for young athletes, empowering them to pursue their passion for sports.”

