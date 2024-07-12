International Friendly: Pyari Xaxa finds the back of the net again as Blue Tigresses hold Myanmar to a 1-1 draw

Yangon (Myanmar), July 12 The Indian senior women's team was held 1-1 by Myanmar in their second and last friendly match against the hosts at the Thuwunna Stadium on Friday. In an improved performance from their 1-2 defeat on Tuesday, the Blue Tigresses dominated the first half in a rain-lashed kick-off but were kept at bay by a tight Myanmar defence and a waterlogged penalty area.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 48th minute by Pyari Xaxa, who scored her second goal in as many games. However, Myanmar's all-time top-scorer Win Theingi Tun struck the equaliser just two minutes later. Although both sides created various chances to win the game, neither could find another goal and settled for the draw.

India head coach Langam Chaoba Devi made a solitary change in the line-up from three days ago, replacing Sandhiya Ranganathan with Karishma Shirvoikar. The 19-year-old Mousumi Murmu came on in the second half to make her senior India debut.

India looked more offensive-minded than the first match and the majority of the opening 45 minutes were played in the Myanmar half. The home goalkeeper was also kept fairly busy. As the rain eased up gradually, the football became more free-flowing.

India missed two decent chances at the half-hour mark, with Karishma Shirvoikar firing wide from outside the box after Pyari laid it for her. Then Soumya swung in a fine cross from the right, but Pyari headed it way off target.

In the 34th minute, India goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu was tested for the first time as she saved Khin Mar Lar Tun's long-range effort from 30 yards out. Pyari made up for her first-half miss as she finally gave India the lead in the 48th minute. The Odisha FC striker got on the end of a long clearance from Panthoi before wrestling past Lin Lae Oo and squeezing a shot beyond Myo Mya Mya Nyein.

However, the joy in the Indian camp was short-lived as Myanmar equalised less than two minutes later via their skillful striker Win Theingi Tun, who scored from the far post with a first-time shot after an inviting cross from the right by Yoon Wady Hlaing.

The last 10 minutes saw frenetic end-to-end action, with both goalkeepers making crucial saves. In the 82nd minute, Soumya hit the wall with another free-kick before Ashalata's rebound attempt landed straight in the gloves of Myo Mya Mya Nyein. Five minutes later, Anju lofted a glorious ball for Soumya to chase in the box, but she failed to get it under control.

Panthoi had her busiest moments of the entire game deep in injury time as she first denied Win Theingi Tun's high shot with a strong palm, and then punched out a swerving free-kick from Myat Noe Khin.

The last chance to win the match fell for India, but Sangita could only sky her shot in the 94th minute when a loose ball fell onto her path after Myanmar cleared Ashalata's free kick.

