International Pickleball Federation and World Pickleball Federation set to merge into one governing body

New Delhi, Nov 16 The International Pickleball Federation (IPF) and World Pickleball Federation (WPF), two of the longest-standing governing bodies for the sport of pickleball, are set to merge, creating a single, unified organization dedicated to the growth and development of the sport worldwide. The landmark merger, announced on Saturday, aims to unify the sport’s global community and establish a cohesive, forward-looking approach to governance.

"The timing of this historic decision holds special significance as the sport approaches its 60th anniversary in 2025, marking six decades since pickleball’s invention on Bainbridge Island, Washington. In addition, next year will see the 10th anniversary of the Bainbridge Cup, and the inaugural World Pickleball Games, events that highlight pickleball’s rich history and exciting future," the two organisations informed in a release on Saturday.

The newly unified organisation will initiate with the World Pickleball Federation (WPF) name, incorporating the IPF’s core mission of “No Country Left Behind.” National governing bodies (NGBs) worldwide are invited to join this collaborative effort to advance the sport on a global scale. Both federations will share equal input within the new organisation, with member countries encouraged to align and clarify roles to best serve the global pickleball community, the joint statement said.

A Transition Board, comprising two representatives from each federation and led by an experienced independent advisor from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will oversee the merger process.

The process will culminate in a joint Annual General Meeting (AGM), where members will vote on finalizing the merger and appointing a new Board of Directors. This transparent, inclusive approach is designed to ensure the pickleball community remains at the centre of this pivotal moment in the sport’s history.

Through this merger, the unified federation seeks to streamline global governance, strengthen international relationships, and elevate pickleball’s profile worldwide. For players, fans, and administrators, the unification offers an exciting step toward a more cohesive and dynamic future. Additionally, the new organization extends an invitation to the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF) and other governing bodies to consider further consolidation, promoting unity across the sport.

IPF and WPF leaders, Arvind Prabhoo and Seymour Rifkind expressed their shared commitment to the sport’s growth and to bringing the "global pickleball family together."

“This merger is about more than just organizations – it’s about uniting our community,” Prabhoo and Rifkind stated. “Together, we will ensure pickleball’s future is bright, inclusive, and accessible to everyone around the world.”

The International Pickleball Federation (IPF) and World Pickleball Federation (WPF) are global organisations dedicated to promoting and growing pickleball, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. Both organisations have been instrumental in establishing pickleball internationally, each working tirelessly to bring opportunities for play, development, and community engagement in countries around the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor