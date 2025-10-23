International Polo Cup kicks off with trophy ahead of India-Argentina face-off

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Indian Polo Association (IPA) and KogniVera IT launched the trophy of the International Polo Cup at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment. This event featured the official presentation of Team India and Team Argentina, a release said.

The highlight of the afternoon was the unveiling of the KogniVera International Polo Cup trophy that embodies the very essence of competition, and the joint heritage and camaraderie between India and Argentina, two countries that share and bond over love of the sport.

Representing Team India are Simran Shergill, Shamsheer Ali, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, and Siddhant Sharma. Facing them on the field is Team Argentina, which comprises Juan Augustin Garcia Grossi, Salvador Jauretche, Matias Bautista Espasandin, and Nicolas Jorge Corti Maderna. Collectively, the two teams are poised to deliver a spectacular contest characterised by strategy, strength, and horsemanship, the release said.

There was also a panel discussion which highlighted the convergence of heritage, technology, and sportsmanship. It also highlighted how such international events enhance India's presence on the global polo circuit.

Kamlesh Sharma, the CEO and Managing Director of KogniVera IT Solutions, said polo is about connection, rhythm, and shared purpose.

"The KogniVera International Polo Cup brings together nations, traditions, and a shared love for excellence. Partnering with the Indian Polo Association allows us to honour these principles and celebrate the spirit of collaboration, perseverance, and dedication that polo so beautifully embodies."

With the trophy on parade and teams in procession, the hype now centres around the main event.

