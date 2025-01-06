International women's wrestling camp to be held in IIS

Bellary (Karnataka)[India], January 6 : Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), on Sunday, announced a first-of-its-kind International Wrestling Camp for Women, in collaboration with United World Wrestling (UWW). The IIS UWW International Women's Wrestling Camp will take place at the IIS' Vijayanagar facilities, between January 15 and January 30 2025.

The camp, which will bring together elite athletes and coaches from over eight countries including Estonia, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Mongolia, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan and Namibia, is a landmark moment for IIS, whose collaboration with UWW is intended to give Indian wrestling a much-needed boost.

"This is the first instance that a UWW camp is being held at IIS, which makes it a moment of great pride for everyone in the wrestling community. We hope this initiative proves beneficial to our young wrestlers, helping them gain better exposure and learn from the best in the world," said Manisha Malhotra, President of the Inspire Institute of Sport.

A total of 30 wrestlers and eight coaches are expected to attend, with more expected to confirm their participation. Renowned wrestlers like Medina Kuanyshbek (Mongolia), Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan) and Lisette Boettker (Estonia), among others will feature in the camp. Set in the state-of-the-art facilities of IIS in Vijayanagar, the IIS UWW camp is crafted to provide high-class training to professional wrestlers. During the course of the camp, the wrestlers will engage in a dynamic and comprehensive schedule including warm-ups, psychological assessments, intense bout matches, recovery sessions, friendly competitions and more.

