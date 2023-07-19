IOA, Ad hoc committee not on same page on Asian Games trial exemptions for Vinesh, Bajrang Punia?

New Delhi [India], July 19 : A day after WFI ad hoc panel spelt out its selection criteria for the Asian Games and indicated that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had been given direct entry for Asian Games, IOA on Wednesday said the final selection of wrestlers will be made ahead of departure for the continental games which will begin in September this year.

IOA on Wednesday issued a press release which said that the final assessment of the wrestling team will be made prior to the departure of the team for the Asian Games to be held in China.

“To maximize the chances of sending the most competitive wrestling team to the Asian Games 2022, the final assessment of the wrestling team will be made prior to departure of the team for the competition. This approach will enable us to assess the athletes' current form, consider their recent performances, and take into account any last-minute developments that may have impacted the selection process,” the release said.

Some wrestlers including Antim Panghal have raised questions over the WFI ad hoc committee decision concerning direct entry and called for a “fair trial”.

ANI sources said IOA President PT Usha is not on the same page as the ad hoc panel. The Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision means that the ad hoc panel’s move has become infructuous.

While members of the ad hoc panel were unavailable for comment, sources said there is some discontent among its members over the IOA decision.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were part of protests earlier this year against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet following FIR in the case.

