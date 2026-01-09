IOA AGM concludes in Ahmedabad, to focus on governance reforms and athlete Welfare

Ahmedabad, Jan 9 The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad, bringing together representatives of National Sports Federations, athletes’ representatives, and IOA office-bearers to review recent initiatives and outline the roadmap for the Olympic movement in India.

At the commencement of the AGM, the House paid solemn tribute to the memory of two former IOA Presidents and other departed members of the IOA family. Members observed a moment of silence in their honour, acknowledging their enduring contributions to Indian sport and expressing condolences to their families.

During the meeting, the AGM reviewed and noted the progress made by the IOA in recent months, with emphasis on strengthening athlete representation through a more empowered Athletes’ Commission to ensure that athletes’ voices remain central to policy formulation and decision-making. The House also took note of governance reforms introduced to enhance transparency, compliance, and ethical standards in line with international best practices.

The AGM further highlighted initiatives focused on athlete welfare, along with education programmes for athletes and support personnel. Capacity-building efforts for National Sports Federations and sports administrators were discussed, alongside increased international engagement aimed at improving exposure, collaboration, and the adoption of global best practices. Members also noted steps taken towards digital and operational modernisation to improve efficiency, accountability, and communication across the IOA ecosystem.

Addressing the AGM, IOA President Dr P.T. Usha said the meeting reflected a shared commitment to reform, transparency, and athlete-centric governance.

“This AGM reflects our collective commitment to reform, transparency, and above all, to our athletes. Over the last period, we have taken decisive steps to modernise the IOA and place athlete welfare at the heart of every initiative. Our journey is focused on building a strong, ethical, and globally respected Olympic movement for India,” she said.

She added that the IOA remained committed to carrying forward the legacy of its past leaders while working collectively with all stakeholders.

“As we honour the legacy of those who guided Indian sport before us, we also reaffirm our resolve to work together, federations, athletes and administrators, to ensure that Indian sport continues to grow with integrity, inclusivity and excellence,” Dr Usha said.

The AGM concluded with a renewed sense of unity and purpose, reaffirming the IOA’s commitment to good governance, stakeholder collaboration, and sustained efforts towards the long-term development of sport in the country, guided by the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor