IOA concludes Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad with focus on athlete welfare

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad. The meeting brought together representatives of National Sports Federations, athletes' representatives, and IOA office-bearers to review the work undertaken over the past period and chart the way forward for the Olympic movement in India, according to an IOA release.

At the commencement of the AGM, the House paid solemn tribute to the memory of the IOA's two former Presidents and other departed members of the IOA family. Members observed a moment of silence in their honour, acknowledging their enduring contributions to Indian sport and expressing heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones.

During the proceedings, the AGM noted significant progress by the IOA in recent months. Emphasis was placed on strengthening athlete representation through a more empowered Athletes' Commission, ensuring that athletes' voices remain central to policy formulation and decision-making.

The House also noted important governance reforms introduced to enhance transparency, compliance, and ethical standards in line with international best practices.

The AGM further highlighted initiatives focused on athlete welfare and education programmes for athletes and support personnel. Capacity-building efforts for National Sports Federations and sports administrators were also discussed, along with increased international engagement to improve exposure, collaboration, and adoption of global best practices.

Members noted steps taken towards digital and operational modernisation to improve efficiency, accountability, and communication across the IOA ecosystem.

Addressing the AGM, IOA President PT Usha said, "This AGM reflects our collective commitment to reform, transparency, and above all, to our athletes. Over the last period, we have taken decisive steps to modernise the IOA and place athlete welfare at the heart of every initiative. Our journey is focused on building a strong, ethical, and globally respected Olympic movement for India."

"As we honour the legacy of those who guided Indian sport before us, we also reaffirm our resolve to work together, federations, athletes, and administrators, to ensure that Indian sport continues to grow with integrity, inclusivity, and excellence," she added.

The AGM concluded with a renewed sense of unity and purpose, reaffirming the IOA's commitment to good governance, collaboration with all stakeholders, and sustained efforts towards the long-term development of sport in the country, guided by the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

