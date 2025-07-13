IOA constitutes fact-finding committee to investigate delay in BFI elections

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a three-member Fact Finding Committee to examine the reasons behind the delay in the conduct of elections for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The term of the current Executive Committee of the BFI ended on February 2 but fresh elections have not been held since.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in a letter dated July 5, addressed to PT Usha, the President of the IOA, requested the association to consult with World Boxing and devise a suitable mechanism to ensure that elections are conducted at the earliest. The Ministry has emphasised that the process must comply with the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, and the bye-laws of the Boxing Federation of India.

The IOA has issued a letter.

In response to this communication, the IOA has formed a Fact Finding Committee comprising IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, who will serve as the Chairperson, IOA Executive Committee Member BS Bajwa, and Advocate Payal Kakra.

The committee has been tasked with several responsibilities. It will look into the reasons for the delay in holding the BFI elections beyond the mandated term. It will also examine the current legal and administrative status of the BFI, assess the implications of the delay on the governance and functioning of boxing in India, and recommend necessary actions to resolve the situation. This may include engagement with World Boxing and the suggestion of a roadmap to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and timely elections.

The committee has been instructed to submit its findings and recommendations to the IOA within seven days from the issuance of the order. The IOA intends to use the report to present a clear and factual position to World Boxing as efforts continue to bring Indian boxing governance back on track.

