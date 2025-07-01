IOA delegation advances India's Olympic ambition via high-level dialogue with IOC

Lausanne (Switzerland), July 1 A high-level Indian delegation on Tuesday concluded a productive visit to the Olympic Capital in Lausanne, engaging in the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) “Continuous Dialogue” process regarding the 2036 Olympic Games.

This crucial exchange with the IOC and its Future Host Summer Commissions for the 2036 Summer Olympics aims to explore the opportunity and feasibility of India hosting a future edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Indian delegation was led by the Minister of Sports of the State of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, and IOA President P.T. Usha. It also included Senior officials from the IOA as well as from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport and the Government of Gujarat.

The discussions provided a vital platform for the Indian delegation to articulate their vision for hosting a future Olympic Games in Ahmedabad. Concurrently, they gained invaluable insights from the IOC regarding the requirements for the Olympic Games and its ambitions for the future of the Olympic Movement, senior officials of the Gujarat government informed in a statement on Tuesday.

This exchange will help India sharpen its ambition, which is rooted in the bold vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, reflecting India’s journey towards progress and prosperity.

According to the statement, Ahmedabad’s vision rests on three pillars.

"First, the Games serve as a catalyst to elevate Indian sport, offering 600 million young Indians their first opportunity to witness the Olympics on home soil. Second, the Games would be a generational springboard for socio-economic development, innovation, education, and youth pride, advancing both India and the Olympic Movement.

"Finally, the bid embraces the Indian ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family), and will welcome the world as one during the Games," said a release issued on Tuesday.

After the exchange, Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, State of Gujarat, commented: “Gujarat, with its rich history and dynamic spirit, is poised to once again contribute significantly to India’s development. Our investments in sport and our commitment to the Olympic Movement are a testament to this. Hosting the Games would be a monumental step for Gujarat, fostering unprecedented growth and inspiring a new generation. We are eager to be a true partner to the IOC in the coming months of this process and, hopefully, in the years to come, as we work together to realize this shared ambition.”

IOA President PT Usha stated: “India's engagement with the Olympic Movement is at a transformative moment, one that goes beyond competitive sports to embrace the true spirit of Olympism - that is promoting peace, education, and cultural exchange through sports. The Olympic Games in India would not just be a spectacular event, they would be one of generational impact for all Indians.”

According to the Future Host Commission's terms of reference with rules of conduct, the new IOC bidding system is divided into 2 dialogue stages -- Continuous Dialog, which is a non-committal discussion between the IOC and Interested Parties. This is followed by a Targeted Dialogue, which is a discussion with one or more Interested Parties (called Preferred Host(s)), as instructed by the IOC Executive Board.

Currently, besides Ahmedabad, Nusantara (Indonesia), Istanbul (Turkey), and Santiago (Chile) have officially bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. Egypt, South Africa, South Africa, South Korea, Doha (Qatar). Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Budapest (Hungary), Florence–Bologna or Turin (Italy), and Copenhagen (Denmark) have expressed interest in hosting the mega Games.

