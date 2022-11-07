IOA invites applications for 8 sportspersons of outstanding merit ahead of elections

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has invited applications from eight sportspersons of outstanding merit, to be a part of the Electoral College ahead of the December 10 elections.

The invitation has been put out ahead of the Special General Meeting, scheduled on November 10, as per a press release from IOA.

The eight athletes - six male and two female - will have a vote each in the election to the Executive Council. The sportspersons of outstanding merit cannot be below 18 years of age and be over 70 years of age. The athletes should have retired from active sports and also not have participated in any competitive sports event for at least one year prior to the date of application.

Among the laurels, the athletes should also have at least a medal from the Olympics, Commonwealth Games or Asian Games.

A new draft constitution has been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is set to be adopted by the IOA at its Special General Meeting. Among many provisions, an amendment has been made to have an Athletes Commission, having 2 representatives - a male and a female - in the Executive Council.

The Supreme Court of India has set December 10 as the Election Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

