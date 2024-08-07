IOA President PT Usha Meets Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat After Disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

After Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50-kg final at the Paris Olympics, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha provided an update on the wrestler’s condition. Usha met Phogat at the Olympic Village medical centre in Paris on Wednesday and confirmed that she is physically and medically fine.

Phogat, who was set to compete against Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States in the gold medal match, was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams. This disqualification was a major blow to India's hopes of a medal in wrestling.

In a press conference, Usha expressed her shock and disappointment at the disqualification. She acknowledged that while Phogat is physically well, she is mentally disheartened. Usha assured that the support staff is actively working with Phogat to address the weight issue.

"After hearing the news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, I am shocked and disappointed. I came here to meet Vinesh, and she is physically and medically okay. Mentally, she is disappointed. Our support staff is with her, trying their best to help her," Usha said.

Phogat had reached the final by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. Despite this setback, India remains hopeful for medals from other events. Avinash Sable is set to compete in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday, and Mirabai Chanu will participate in the Women’s 49 kg weightlifting category tonight.

India has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics so far, all in shooting. The country had additional opportunities for medals but finished fourth in events such as 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles, and mixed archery team events.