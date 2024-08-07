IOA President PT Usha offers support to Vinesh Phogat, WFI appeals to UWW to reconsider disqualification

Paris [France], August 7 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Wednesday expressed her shock and disappointment at wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the final of the 50kg event at the Paris Olympics and said the Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision.

She said that the IOA and the government will give her complete support.

Vinesh was scheduled to take on United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the gold medal match on Wednesday.

"I am shocked and disappointed at the disqualification of Vinesh from the Olympic Games Women's Wrestling 50kg class competition. I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of the complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support," PT Usha said in a video released by the IOA

"The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh, and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, the medical team led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang throughout the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements. The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent," she added.

Chief Medical Officer Doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala said that Vinesh was found 100 grams over her 50 kg weight category.

"Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with weaker opponents. The process of weight cut involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercises and sauna till the morning weigh-in. This weight cut causes weakness and energy depletion, which is counter-productive to participation, and hence, for energy restoration, limited water and high-energy foods are given after the weigh-in. Vinesh's nutritionist had calculated this to be 1.5 kg. There sometimes is also a rebound weight gain following competition," Pardiwala said.

Pardiwala stated that all possible measures were taken to initiate the normal process of weight cut. Vinesh was admitted to the medical centre of the Olympic Village due to dehydration.

Pardiwala confirmed that Vinesh was administered IV fluids following her disqualification to prevent dehydration.

"Vinesh had 3 bouts, and hence, small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post-participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved. However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50 kg weight category, and hence, she was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used. However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50 kg. As a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered IV fluids following disqualification to prevent dehydration. We are also getting blood tests performed at the local hospital to ensure that all is well. All of Vinesh's parameters were normal throughout this process, and she feels perfectly well," he added.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW) after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics "for being overweight" in the 50 kg category.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, the minister listed the steps government took to support her preparation. The members earlier voiced their concern over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification ahead of her gold medal bout.

Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and asked her to take necessary action.

"Today her weight was found 50 kg 100 grams and she was disqualified. The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). IOA President PT Usha is in Paris, the Prime Minister spoke to her and asked her to take necessary action," the minister said.

He said the government provided every facility to her including personal staff.

Amid din in the House, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal earlier said that the Sports Minister will make a statement.

A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Olympic final after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, another wrestler Antim Panghal also lost her round of 16 bout to her Turkish opponent capping off a disappointing day for India on the wrestling mat.

