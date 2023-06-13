IOA steps in to form Ad Hoc Committee for Volleyball Federation of India

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday announced the appointment of a four-member Ad Hoc Committee for the Volleyball Federation of India, with the provision of adding a fifth member - a retired judge of the Supreme Court / High Court as Returning Officer.

The formation of Ad Hoc Committee has been undertaken in consultation and recommendation of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

In a letter addressed to FIVB, IOC & Olympic Council of Asia along with the MYAS - India, Kalyan Chaubey, Joint Secretary and Acting CEO of IOA confirmed the appointment of Ad Hoc Committee headed by Rohit Rajpal (Executive Council Member, IOA) as its Chairman; along with three members ie, Alaknanda Ashok (Joint Secretary, IOA); S Gopinath (IPS Retd. & former athlete) and Stephen Bock (FIVB Head of Legal & General Counsel).

The Ad Hoc Committee will be responsible for the management of the day-to-day affairs of the Volleyball Federation of India with immediate effect, including following the due process for the selection of athletes, and competitions and managing sportspersons participation in international events.

IOA, in days to come, will make the announcement for the appointment of Returning Officer to oversee the conduct of fresh elections in a smooth and transparent manner.

