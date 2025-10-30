IOC ends partnership with Saudi committee for Olympic Esports Games

Lausanne (Switzerland), Oct 30 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) have officially terminated their partnership for the Olympic Esports Games, bringing to an end their 12-year collaboration.

As a result, the IOC and the Esports World Cup Foundation have also mutually agreed to end their cooperation on the inaugural edition of the event, which was initially scheduled for 2027.

According to a release, the IOC and SOPC had been in discussions over the past year regarding plans for the Olympic Esports Games, but both parties decided to part ways to pursue “their own esports ambitions on separate paths.”

“The IOC, for its part, will develop a new approach to the Olympic Esports Games, taking the feedback from the ‘Pause and Reflect’ process into account, and pursue a new partnership model,” the IOC said in a statement.

The committee explained that the decision would allow it “to better fit the Olympic Esports Games to the long-term ambitions of the Olympic Movement,” while also creating a broader framework for the event.

“This approach will be a chance to better fit the Olympic Esports Games to the long-term ambitions of the Olympic Movement and to spread the opportunities presented by the Olympic Esports Games more widely, with the objective of having the inaugural Games as soon as possible,” the IOC added.

Despite the setback, the IOC reaffirmed its commitment to hosting the Olympic Esports Games, though the exact timeline for the first edition now remains uncertain.

The committee noted that it plans to “deliver the inaugural Games as soon as possible” and continue shaping the event’s structure with input from publishers and developers.

The IOC’s latest decision follows a series of consultations with the esports community and gaming industry stakeholders, including the publisher and developer forum held in June this year, which aimed to develop a practical framework for the Games.

“The initiative of the Olympic Esports Games has created a great deal of excitement amongst all stakeholders of the Olympic Movement and in the esports community, who are all looking forward to the first edition,” the IOC stated.

“The overwhelming feedback received from the Olympic Movement stakeholders and the esports community shows that there is a great desire and considerable support for the initiative.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi-based Esports World Cup Foundation will continue to pursue its own esports ambitions independently. Its flagship national tournament, the Esports Nations Cup, is scheduled to debut in Riyadh in 2026 and will be held biennially.

